Charles Barkley Makes Surprise Pick For NBA's All-Time Best Power Forward
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is never shy about boasting on his abilities.
Barkley had a much celebrated career, with the only blemish being a lack of winning a championship. His individual numbers stack up against most of the NBA greats. Barkley and Karl Malone are generally regarded as the two of the best power forwards in league history.
But Barkley feels there is one player better at the position.
"Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward ever," Barkley said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "He's a better post-up player."
While Duncan's individual numbers were secondary to Malone and Barkley, he helped lead the San Antonio Spurs to five titles. Duncan, a Hall of Famer, averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 19 seasons.
By comparison, Barkley's career numbers were: 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Malone: 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Barkley said he and Malone were put in positions to produce more numbers while Duncan played in a system with the Spurs.
"Only because I got the ball more," Barkley said when asked about his scoring average being higher than Duncan's. "You have to understand there's some guys, we call them studio gangsters. They're on a bad team and average a lot of numbers. They're just the best player on a bad team and get the ball the more."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
