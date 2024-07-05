Charles Oakley On Charles Barkley: "Someone's Gonna Punch Him In His Fat Mouth."
Charles Oakley might not be able to dunk a basketball at 60 years of age. He also might not be able to run the court the way he used to.
However, Oakley can certainly run his mouth when it comes to speaking about longtime rival Charles Barkley. During an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Oakley had plenty to say about Barkley, who was formerly dubbed The Round Mound of Rebound."
Oakley's thoughts on Barkley, the outgoing, loud-mouthed NBA analyst, who announced earlier this month that next season will be his last as a broadcaster, was one of the juicier subjects discussed.
"Who gives a (expletive) about Charles Barkley. He needs to go to the gym and worry about his health. His mouth is gonna get him in trouble. I mean, he's a clown point blank," Oakley said. "He looks for attention and the stuff that he says now, he would never say back in the day about no player.
"Someone's gonna punch him in his fat mouth."
Oakley wasn't finished with his Barkley-driven tirade.
"Everybody out here knows that's why I didn't say anything back then 15-20 years ago and now he wants to say it now," Oakley said. "We were in college, the NBA and you had time to say your stuff and now 12-13 years go by and now he wants to say something now. He's just full of (expletive)."
In 2017, Barkley said on the same podcast he does not know why Oakley hates him.
"We got along, he just hates me and I don't know why," Barkley said. "I got nothing against Charles Oakley. He hates me, that's on him."
