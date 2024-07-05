Chris Webber Details The Game The Day After College Stars Defeated 1992 Dream Team
The 1992 Olympics "Dream Team" is considered one of the greatest in sports history.
They rolled through the competition in Barcelona on the way to the gold medal but not before taking one loss. That happened before the Olympics when they played a collection of college stars led by Chris Webber
"We really beat them but the next day it's the only time in my life I've been in a scrimmage and my team did not score in the whole quarter," Webber said on The Green Light With Chris Long podcast. "Why would they come out that pissed the next day?"
Webber said the Dream Team was visibly upset by the loss. Led by Michael Jordan, they treated the next day of practice like a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing and the rest of the Hall of Famers made sure to teach the youngsters a lesson.
"They were smacking the floor, talking shit to us like it was the championship game," Webber said. "You know like the drills that you do every day just to become a better player? [Jordan] was playing that way in the game. He was denying, talking on defense, elbowing guys as they came through the paint. We saw his greatness. He shut anyone that he was checking down. It was not a game. The same with Pippen, the same with Ewing. Those guys came out and played."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA.
