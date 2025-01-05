Back In The Day NBA

Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook Pass A Couple NBA Greats On Scoring List

Shandel Richardson

Dec 13, 1977, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers guard Julius Erving (6) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Alex English (22) at Milwaukee Arena. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Three NBA players fell on the all-time scoring list Saturday.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook passed Alex English for No. 22 on the all-time list. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard moved ahead of Boston Celtics great Larry Bird for No. 39. Also, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George jumped Rick Barry for No. 75.

The record books for Bird have been rough the past few weeks. He was recently passed by Celtics center Al Horford on the franchise list for 3-pointers made. English and Barry were also two of the league's best scorers during their playing days.

REDICK RESPONDS TO BARKLEY

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick recently address comments made by TNT analyst Charles Barkley but choose not to pay much attention to it.

On Saturday, Reddick responded.


"I didn't make it through all the way the clip," Redick said. "I've got to be honest with you. My resting heart rate is probably 64. I watched clip, it was 64. I literally don't care. I have other thoughts but don't care."

Barkley called Redick a "dead man walking" because of his job with the Lakers this season. Barkley also said coaches like Redick are part of the reason for NBA television ratings dropping.

"[Redick] said something about we're the reason people ain't watching this crappy product we got. ... Yeah, us," Barkley said. "Like we're out there jacking up a hundred 3s a night.

