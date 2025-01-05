Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook Pass A Couple NBA Greats On Scoring List
Three NBA players fell on the all-time scoring list Saturday.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook passed Alex English for No. 22 on the all-time list. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard moved ahead of Boston Celtics great Larry Bird for No. 39. Also, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George jumped Rick Barry for No. 75.
The record books for Bird have been rough the past few weeks. He was recently passed by Celtics center Al Horford on the franchise list for 3-pointers made. English and Barry were also two of the league's best scorers during their playing days.
REDICK RESPONDS TO BARKLEY
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick recently address comments made by TNT analyst Charles Barkley but choose not to pay much attention to it.
On Saturday, Reddick responded.
"I didn't make it through all the way the clip," Redick said. "I've got to be honest with you. My resting heart rate is probably 64. I watched clip, it was 64. I literally don't care. I have other thoughts but don't care."
Barkley called Redick a "dead man walking" because of his job with the Lakers this season. Barkley also said coaches like Redick are part of the reason for NBA television ratings dropping.
"[Redick] said something about we're the reason people ain't watching this crappy product we got. ... Yeah, us," Barkley said. "Like we're out there jacking up a hundred 3s a night.
