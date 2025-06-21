Eight-Time NBA All-Star Completely Discredits Will Chamberlain
Ex-NBA player Dwight Howard recently became the second Orlando Magic star to question the legend of Wilt Chamberlain.
Howard questioned some of the claims of Chamberlain during an appearance on the PBD podcast. Here's what he had to say when asked about Chamberlain.
"I think he was embellishing a lot," Howard said. "I think he was exaggerating a lot of different things."
Chamberlain made many claims about his accomplishments back in the day.
"I could see him squatting a lot," Howard said. "I could see him running very fast but I don't know about 1,000 pounds. I could see him doing a bench press. I have talked to Arnold Schwarzenegger ... He did talk about how strong Wilt Chamberlain was."
Before Howard, former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal also took Chamberlain to task about him saying he slept with 20,000 women.
"First of all, he didn't have no cell phone," O'Neal said recently. "How can you meet 20,000 [people] a day? If he would've said like 7,000, but he just went straight to 20,000. Get the (bleep) out of here. Ain't nobody bussing seven times a day."
O'Neal is serious about debunking the myth. He even studied it.
"I did the math on that," O'Neal said. "I like to simplify that. A thousand women a year for 20 years. Who the (bleep) knows 20,000 people. Get the (bleep) out of here."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Webber weighs in on LeBron James' recent comments
T-Mac makes shocking claim about Kobe
Another ex-NBA player goes after Stephen A. Smith over Memphis comments