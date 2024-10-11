Former No. 2 Pick Details Dreading Getting Selected By Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998
Former NBA player Mike BIbby grew up in Arizona.
He later played for the Arizona Wildcats, leading them to an NCAA championship. In 1998, Bibby was in contention as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft along with Pacific center Michael Olowokandi.
"It was between me and Olowokandi to get draft No. 1," Bibby said on the Club520 podcast with former NBA player Jeff Teague. "I got super agent David Faulk and he's like, `yea, they wanted us to wait until the day of the draft to figure out who they want to pick."'
The teams with the top two picks were the Los Angeles Clippers and Vancouver Grizzlies. A West Coast guy, Bibby obviously hopes for the Clippers.
"I'm 19, I just turned 20," Bibby said. "I got a family. I don't want to move to Canada. I don't want to move to a different country."
Turns out, the Clippers selected Olowakandi at No. 1 He never panned out to his billing while Bibby helped turn the Sacramento Kings into contenders when he was traded after a few seasons with the Grizzlies.
"So I'm looking out the window, it's raining, it's dark, it's snowing," Bibby said. "I told myself, `Just look, I don't want to play here. Nothing against you guys, nothing against the city, the fans.' The team was like, `We gonna pick you any way. I was like, `Damn.' Fifteen minutes later, I was walking around the thing with a Vancouver hat one. It was three years of [expletive]."'
