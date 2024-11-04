Four-Time NBA All-Star Makes Glaring LeBron James-Michael Jordan Comparison
LeBron James is gaining momentum in the greatest ever debate because he is excelling with the Los Angeles Lakers in his 40s.
To some, they feel he is playing better than Michael Jordan when he ended his career with the Washington Wizards. A former NBA All-Star feels this is an unfair comparison.
Retired star Shawn Marion recently spoke about it with Scoop B Selects Show presented by the National Basketball Retired Players Association.
“No, because LeBron has Anthony Davis on the team with him,” Marion said.
He thinks James is in a better situation because he has more talented players. In his 40s, James has led the Lakers to playoff appearances while Jordan never came close to doing it with the Wizards.
Marion said that was out of Jordan's control.
“MJ didn’t have anyone else on the team with him in Washington that was capable of being an All-Star at that time and being an active current All-Star and probably having a good chance of being with another top five or top 10 player in the league," Marion said. "You play with another top five player, he would probably would’ve had a good chance to win; possibly get to the championships or the playoffs. The Eastern Conference was bad back then. It still was that hard to get there and still do anything.”
