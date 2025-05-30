Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Reach Kobe-Shaq Heights With Newest Feat
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been special during the conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.
But their latest feat illustrates just how legendary they've fared. They are the first duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to score at least 20 points in the first five games of a conference finals. The Lakers' legends did this against the Sacramento Kings in 2002. Los Angeles went on to the NBA Finals that year, sweeping the New Jersey Nets.
Towns and Brunson had another star duo performance in the Knicks' must-win Game 5. Brunson dropped 32 points on 66.7 percent shooting, while Towns had a 24-point double-double. New York laid a beatdown that now has some declaring they can come back and win the series.
"We were desperate, we knew it was win or be done," Brunson said in the postgame interview. "We just gave everything we had and found a way."
And it could very well happen. The Knicks are 6-2 on the road this postseason, with many comeback efforts and stunning game winners to boast away from Madison Square Garden. Like Kobe and Shaq, Brunson and Towns have been anticipated to headline New York as they fight for their playoff lives. Still, they need contributions from Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart to contend with Indiana's deep unit.
The Knicks head back to Indiana Saturday night for Game 6.
