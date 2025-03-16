Legendary Coach Rick Pitino Has Shocking Choice For Best Dunker He's Coached
Before Rick Pitino became a college basketball legend, he coached the New York Knicks for two seasons.
It was then when Pitino said he met the best dunker he ever coached. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Pitino was asked the question. The answer may have suprised some fans.
Gerald Wilkins.
Wilkins' brother, Dominique, is considered one of the best dunkers in NBA history. Gerald Wilkins was known more for his defensive ability. He was once referred to as the "Jordan Stopper." Wilkins averaged 13 points in his 13-year career, playing for the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Vancouver Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.
Here's a look at some of his top dunks.
As for Pitino, he was unable to duplicate his college success at the NBA level. He returned to Kentucky before giving the pro game another shot with the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001.
After more struggles, he went back to coach Louisville. Now, he is at St. John's, where he led it to a conference tournament championship this season. The school is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
Pitino, 72, is the first coach in NCAA history to lead six teams to the Tournament.
"Great win for the city," Pitino said. "Great win for our university. You hear it all along that it's New York's team, and it truly is," the Hall of Fame coach said. "As a New Yorker myself, I'm very, very proud that St. John's has gotten to this level."
