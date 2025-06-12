Back In The Day NBA

Magic Johnson Sends A Strong Message To Lakers Star Luka Doncic

Shandel Richardson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson recently applauded the efforts by Luka Doncic. After being criticized for his physical shape, Doncic has dropped weight since the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Johnson praised Doncic for the offseason effort.


"They have to be in better conditioning to win an NBA championship," Johnson said. "I'm glad that Luka listened to JJ. Look at him, he looks great right now and the rest of the Lakers have to do the same."

Johnson also said it's time for Doncic to do what other Lakers greats have done in the past: win a championship. Many felt the Lakers were on pace to do that this season but they were upset by the Timberwolves.


"It's great what you did in Dallas," Johnson said of Doncic. "But the difference is, in Los Angeles, we expect championships. And we expect our superstars to lead us to a championship. LeBron [James] has already done that. Now we want Luka to do the same thing."

MJ WAS STILL A COMPETITOR AS AN OWNER

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was known as one of the most competitive players in league history. He was just as fierce as an owner. Jordan had majority ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets from 2010-23 but treated it like his days as a player.

"MJ as an owner is just how he is as a player," former Charlotte guard Raymond Felton said on the Podcast P with Paul George. "He was super competitive. He hated to lose. He came to the locker room many times to tell us how he felt."

Felton told a story of how Jordan used to routinely compete against players in practice. Felton said Jordan never lost.

"It was me, him, Jeff McInnis, Gerald Wallace, [Jason Richardson]," Felton said. "We played 1-on-1 against MJ. And when I tell you he was frying us ... he was frying us. And was talking crazy to us, too. We scored on him but he was winning the games."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS

Larry Bird lookalike goes viral

Shaquille O'Neal blocks Wilt Chamberlain

Was Kobe Bryant supposed to be a New Jersey Net?

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here