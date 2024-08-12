Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry Debate Hotter Than Ever After Team USA Takes Gold
The debate over the greatest point guard in NBA history is hotter than ever.
There are many established greats at the position, including John Stockton and Oscar Robertson, but none compare to Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry. The NBA community is pulled in the direction of the Golden State Warriors star, largely due to his strong play with Team USA.
Curry started the summer slow before shining in the semifinals against Serbia and finals against France. He delivered one of the most impressive stretches in international history to put France away for the gold medal. Johnson was the co-captain of the iconic 1992 ‘Dream Team'.
The two are quite comparable in the accolades category, with Johnson arguably taking a slight edge. Curry’s resume includes two-time MVP, 10-time All-Star, and four-time NBA champion while the Hall of Famer’s is highlighted by three MVPs, 12 All-Star appearances, and five titles.
The strongest debate in Curry’s favor is being the nearly unanimous best shooter in history. He is the all-time leader in three-pointers made, revolutionizing the game with his outside-first approach. He’s won the All-Star 3-Point Contest twice, in 2015 and 2021. Alternatively, Johnson’s greatest strength was his ability to facilitate at the helm of one of the NBA’s top offenses at 6-foot-9.
Fans tend to side with the generation of hoops they’re most familiar with, but there’s no denying Curry’s 2024 Paris Olympics campaign is a serious persuader.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA