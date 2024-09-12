Michael Jordan's Rookie Contract Was Nearly $50 Million Less Than Steph Curry's 2024-25 Salary
Four decades ago, Michael Jordan signed a seven-year deal with the Chicago Bulls worth over $6 million.
The deal included a $1 million bonus and five years guaranteed.
At the time, Chicago sports teams were on top. The Bears were on the cusp of developing a winning franchise. The Cubs were in the midst of a postseason run. The White Sox were coming off a year where they made it to the American League Championship Series.
Jordan hinted at what was to come with the Bulls.
"Hopefully, the Bulls can start winning and hopefully I can be a part of it and hopefully contribute," he said.
At the time, Jordan knew he was under the microscope in terms of carrying the franchise.
"Everyone's gonna have large expectations for my play," Jordan said. "But I'm just gonna set expectations for myself and go out to try to contribute and maybe not try to carry the team and try to fit in and become as one and not just a Michael Jordan show or Michael Jordan trying to carry the team."
