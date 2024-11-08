NBA Champion Gives Honest Take On Bronny James Situation
Bronny James is easily the most discussed second-round pick in NBA history.
That's what happens when you're the son of LeBron James. After a short career at USC, Bronny caused a stir when he was chosen by the Lakers last June. It was met with criticism because many felt it was LeBron's doing.
This week, Bronny was sent to the Lakers' G League affiliate. Former NBA champion and Coach of the Year Avery Johnson weighed in.
"It was just announced that Bronny James from the Los Angeles Lakers is going to be assigned to the Lakers' G League," Johnson said in a video posted on X. "This is not really any breaking news. This was probably something that was decided before he was drafted."
Johnson, who won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, said it was a good move.
"This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to develop his game and see if he can ever become a rotation player or even better in the NBA.
If anything, Bronny's presence could help provide more exposure for G League players.
"It will be interesting to see the TV ratings when Bronny is playing," Johnson said. "How does he affect the ratings? Will he significantly improve at an accelerated rate? Lots of eyes are going to be on Bronny James in the G League as he continues to build out his professional career."
