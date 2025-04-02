NBA Great Makes Obscure Kobe Bryant Reference During Huge Nikola Jokic Game
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic caught the attention of the entire NBA audience Tuesday.
He had 61 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is one of the most dominant triple-doubles in league history. He is the second player to lose a 50-point, triple-double effort, joining Wilt Chamberlain.
The performance prompted former NBA player Jalen Rose to chime in with a reference to Kobe Bryant's 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. Rose, who was a member of that Raptors team, posted this on X: "At least we held Kobe under 100!!!"
It's unsure what Rose was trying to convey. Perhaps just remembering another magical night in the NBA.
ADVICE FOR COOPER FLAGG
In NBA great Paul Pierce's eyes, Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg has one week left of college.
Pierce said Flagg should end his campus experience the minute the NCAA Tournament ends, whether it's Saturday in the national semifinals or Monday's championship game. The Blue Devils play Houston in the Final Four in San Antonio.
"Once the NCAA Tournament is over, we gonna check out of class," Pierce said during an appearance on the KG: Certified podcast with Kevin Garnett. "We're gonna get these workouts in and get ready for the draft."
Flagg is the projected top pick in the June draft. In one season, he proved he was clearly the best player and No. 1 NBA prospect. Flagg averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48 percent shooting, earning ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors.
Garnett never played in college but Pierce spent three seasons at Kansas before entering the draft. While Pierce needed those extra years, Flagg has shown he is NBA ready. Pierce said there is no reason for Flagg to remain around the college atmosphere.
It's time to focus on his professional career at the next level.
"Listen, we're the consensus No. 1 pick," Pierce said. "You've worked that hard your whole life and now it's here. Let's take advantage of that and we gonna get these workouts in. There's no need to be on campus. I don't need other distractions. "
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com.
