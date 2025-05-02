Back In The Day NBA

NBA Legend John Stockton Was Considered Among Hairiest Players In History

Shandel Richardson

Apr 14, 1994; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; FILE PHOTO; Utah Jazz guard John Stockton (12) in action against the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
It's no secret NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton was considered one of the dirtiest players in league history by peers.

He was also one of the hairiest.

Former NBA player Earl Watson detailed this on a podcast appearance with ex-player Baron Davis. Watson talked about the first time he faced Stockton as a rookie. In 2001, Watson was playing for the Seattle SuperSonics.

"I get in the game, pick him up fullcourt," Watson said of Stockton. "I'm like 21. He's got chest hair."

Davis then chimed in, "He's got the leg hair. He needed a manscape."

That game, Watson learned about the legend of Stockton, who was one of the grittiest player ever. It even led to Watson and Stockton almost getting into a physical altercation. Fortunately, things never escalated because Watson knew his rookie limits. But ...

"Grown ass man," Watson said of Watson. "So I'm picking him up. fullcourt. Stockton didn't have a lot to him but he hit them angles quick ... He threw the ball at my face. He said, `back the (bleep) up. It's one thing I can't do is go back to my hood and get punked by John Stockton."'

