Three-Time NBA Champion Says League Needs More "Enforcers"

Unknown date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard B.J. Armstrong (10) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
B.J. Armstrong views it as an offensive line protecting the quarterback.

That's how he saw the role of "enforcer" during his NBA playing days in the 1990s. He had center Bill Cartwright in his corner when they helped the Chicago Bulls win three titles playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

During his podcast, Armstrong said the league needs to see a return of players like Charles Oakley, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Laimbeer, Cartwright, John Salley, Xavier McDaniel and many others.

"Those are the guys I want to play with because I don't have to worry about any guard trying to get physical with me," Armstrong said. "The enforcers would come and make sure and say, `Hey, I don't know who you play tomorrow night but tonight, clean that up."'

Armstrong brought up the subject recently because he feels today's teams don't protect their guards. He specifically mentioned Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Teams try to slow him with physical defense.

Armstrong thinks the Pacers need to do a better job of having their All-Star's back. He wants it similar to the way Draymond Green protects Stephen Curry in Golden State. Udonis Haslem was that way with the Miami Heat, too.

"That's why everyone loves Charles Oakley," Armstrong said. "That's why Steph Curry loves Draymond Green ... That role is needed there in Indiana if they're going to continue to advance."

