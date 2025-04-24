Draymond Green Gets Compared To O.J. Simpson By Two-Time Champion
Draymond Green was at the center of several altercations during Game 2 of the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors series.
The Rockets tied the series at 1 but it didn't prevent fans from breaking out chants of "(Bleep) you Draymond." Even former player Vernon Maxwell, who won two titles with the Rockets, got into the act via social media.
During the game, Maxwell compared Green to O.J. Simpson, who was famously known for being accused of double murder in the mid-1990s. Perhaps Maxwell was calling Green a murderer or a distraction. Maxwell played in the Rockets-New York Knicks NBA Finals Game 5 that was interrupted by Simpson's Ford Bronco police chase on live television.
This probably isn't the last we hear from Maxwell and Draymond. Both are super active on social media.
NFL DRAFT HOPEFUL SHARES NAME WITH KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant influenced a lot of today's young NBA players.
Now, he's doing it for the newer generation in a different sport. This weekend, Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant is hoping to hear his name called during the NFL draft. It begins today in Green Bay.
Yes, his parents named him after the Hall of Fame basketball player. And, yes, Cobee Bryant has similar aspirations as the player he got his name from.
“I don’t want to be like Kobe Bryant. I want to be myself,” Cobee Bryant said earlier this year at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “But really, just living up to the name, because Kobe Bryant was a legend. I want to show the world, and I want to leave football a Hall of Famer. That’s what I’m aiming for right now.”
While at Kansas, Bryant was given the nickname "Hawk-Mamba." It was a mix of Kansas' mascot (Jayhawks) and Kobe Bryant's "Black Mamba" moniker.
Last year Bryant was a first-team All-Big 12 player. He finished with 37 tackles and four interceptions in 12 starts. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he is the No. 23 player at his position. He is projected high as a fourth-round pick.
COOPER FLAGG GOES OLD SCHOOL
Cooper Flagg is part of today's basketball generation.
But, apparently, his heart is from the old-school. Flagg was recently tracked down by GQ Sports to name his NBA all-time starting five. His list only included one player who was drafted after 1996.
The five players were: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center, LeBron James at power forward, Kobe Bryant at small forward, Michael Jordan at shooting guard and Magic Johnson at point guard.
It was surprising because Flagg left off players like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, who he grew up watching. Flagg hopes to join the conversation one day.
After playing one season at Duke, he is the expected No. 1 pick in the June NBA draft. Many consider Flagg a generational talent like James and Victor Wembanyama.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA