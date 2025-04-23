Vernon Maxwell Absolutely Destroys Utah Jazz Fans To Comfort City Of Houston
The No. 2 seed Houston Rockets disappointed the fan base by losing to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Western Conference playoffs.
Those fans found a shoulder to cry on in former Rockets star Vernon "Mad Max" Maxwell. After the game, Maxwell made sure to cheer up the city at the expense of the Utah Jazz.
Here's what Maxwell posted on X after the loss: "I know Rockets fans are still trying to get over the game 1 loss but rest assure things could be worse. Imagine being a Jazz fan sitting at home rn with no internet, teeth, or electricity."
Maxwell won two titles with the Rockets alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Kenny Smith in the mid-1990s. They interrupted the three-year hold the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls had on the league.
Maxwell is no stranger to criticism Utah and its fans. It started in 2017 when he posted this on social media: "I'd like 2 apologize Jazz fans that were offended by my tweets. If I knew u guys had internet in Utah I would've never made those tweets."
He has since thrown jabs at Jazz fans over the years. It has also helped Maxwell build a social media following. He now makes regular appearances on the "All The Smoke" podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
