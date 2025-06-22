Victor Wembanyama Drops Near-Perfect All-Time Starting Five

Victor Wembanyama reveals his all-time starting five at Fanatics Fest 2025:



PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Michael Jordan

SF: LeBron James

PF: Tim Duncan

C: Shaquille O’Neal



Thoughts on his five? 🤔



Via. @NBABuzzMikey / @CourtsideBuzzX