Victor Wembanyama Drops Near-Perfect All-Time Starting Five

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepares to throw a ball in to the stands in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sometimes when players or analysts drop their all-time starting five, some outlandish options make fans scratch their heads.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama leaves no room for confusion, seemingly picking the perfect combination. He lauded Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal as his all-time starters.

Wembanyama hit pretty much every big name at each position. Some may rotate Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, but the 2-5 positions seemingly tend to remain the same.

Wembanyama has accelerated in his first two seasons, earning All-Star and Rookie of the Year accolades. Last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks before a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder sidelined him for the rest of the season. The Spurs fell short of acquiring Kevin Durant, but hopefully they can contend for Wembanyama to continue his young illustrious career.

NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier has one of the most overlooked performances in playoffs history. With the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder getting set for Game 7 of the NBA Finals tonight, some are talking about the best postseason efforts of the past.

Frazier scored 36 points with 19 assists and seven rebounds to lead the New York Knicks past the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals.

Here's what the New York Daily News wrote about the moment: "It’s known as the Willis Reed game, but Game 7 of the 1970 Finals went down as Frazier’s finest moment. Frazier scored 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and 19 assists to lead the Knicks to a 113-99 win over the Lakers — and the first championship in franchise history. The 19 assists remain a Finals Game 7 record."

