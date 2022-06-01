Skip to main content

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

Manchester United have published an 835-word statement to confirm that Paul Pogba is leaving the club on a free transfer for the second time in 10 years.

Pogba's current contract is due to expire at the end of the month and it will not be renewed.

This will be the second time the midfielder will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer.

He first joined United from Le Harve as a teenager in 2009, only to depart three years later for Juventus.

United then broke the world transfer record to re-sign him from Juve in 2016 for a fee of £89.3m.

During his time as a United player, Pogba was lifted the EFL Cup and the Europa League - both in 2017.

Pogba's final appearance for United came was a 10-minute cameo in April's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool - during which he sustained a calf injury.

Referencing this, United's lengthy statement regarding Pogba's departure concluded: "It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022

Paul Pogba made his final appearance for Manchester United in April's 4-0 loss to Liverpool

"But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba is likely to return to Juventus this summer, although Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in acquiring his services.

