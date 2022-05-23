Skip to main content

When Does New Premier League Season Start? Key Dates Confirmed Including World Cup Break

The 2021/22 Premier League season ended on Sunday with a dramatic final round of fixtures.

Manchester City came from 2-0 down with just 15 minutes to go to win the title, Leeds pulled off an unlikely escape act and Golden Boot co-winner Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the Champions League.

So, how long do we have to wait until the next Premier League season begins?

When Does The New Premier League Season Start?

The answer is just under 11 weeks.

Due to soccer's first ever winter World Cup disrupting the European club season in November and December, the Premier League will start slightly earlier than usual.

The first round of fixtures will take place over the weekend of August 6 and 7, with the first game likely to take place on Friday, August 5.

A general view of Villa Park before the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in May 2022

Premier League soccer will return in the first weekend of August 2022

Sixteen rounds of matches will then take place before the competition stops on November 13 to allow players to join up with their international teams.

Eight days after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, the Premier League will resume on December 26.

The final Premier League fixtures in the 2022/23 season will all be played simultaneously on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

When Will The Premier League Fixtures Be Known?

The Premier League will publish its fixture list on Thursday, June 16.

That is six days after the summer transfer window opens.

