Donn Davis on The Rise of PFL
Donn Davis has made a career out of disrupting the status quo.
Just a shade over 30 years ago, Davis worked in acquisitions for Tribune Media. His primary areas of responsibility were television stations, newspapers, and radio stations. A die-hard sports fan–he grew up in the glory days of the Cincinnati Reds’ famed “Big Red Machine” era–Davis briefly considered a career as an agent. But as he worked for the Tribune, he started to realize how he would spend his future.
He would innovate, create, and disrupt. And it began thanks to, of all people, Greg Maddux.
The Tribune was the parent company of the Chicago Cubs. In 1992, after winning his first Cy Young Award, Greg Maddux and the Cubs could not agree on a new contract. Maddux had won 50 games in the prior three seasons for the Cubs, yet the front office could not come to terms–which opened the door for Davis.
“The negotiator for the Cubs had blown the Greg Maddux deal and Maddux left for Atlanta, so he was fired,” said Davis. “I knew I could do that job. But I already had a job with the Tribune, so my offer to do both jobs was rejected. Then I said I’d do it for free–and the response I got was suddenly different. I was told, ‘We’ll try you out for a year.’ I’d work Monday-Friday for the Tribune, then the weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field.”
Only 29 at the time, Davis helped complete Sammy Sosa’s first major contract, as well as played a critical role during Mark Grace’s arbitration. He worked in that position for two years, learning an invaluable life lesson.
“Over and over again, I’ve been told why what I’m doing can’t work or why it won’t work,” said Davis, 62. “That’s when I really saw how you have to want it a little bit more–and be willing to work a lot longer than the next guy–to achieve anything significant.”
Seven years ago, Davis utilized the knowledge acquired as a venture capitalist to start his own brand. He founded the Professional Fighters League, becoming the chairman and co-owner. There was a specific reason he chose MMA, and it wasn’t fandom.
Davis looked at the industry and saw untapped potential.
“I saw a clear global opportunity to serve fans, fighters, and media distributors with an unmet need,” said Davis. “There weren’t enough premium events per year. There still aren’t. It’s a very underserved big audience.”
The question for Davis centered around what his product needed to offer to separate itself from the field, especially from a colossus like the UFC. Bolstered by industrial-strength backers, Davis introduced a new product to fight fans. He formed an MMA promotion set up like a sports league–complete with a regular season and playoffs.
“UFC is a great company,” said Davis. “They’ll keep growing, too. PFL, we’re growing. This is not about PFL vs. UFC. This is about emerging in a fast-growing market.
“We’re very gratified that 50 percent of UFC’s audience knows us. We’re serving the unmet need for fans, athletes, and media distributors. There are a lot of people left for us to reach.”
Especially after the anti-trust lawsuit opposing the UFC was settled, there is genuine need for competition in MMA. Competing brands breed a compelling product, and bringing the PFL into existence has added a new destination for fans and fighters.
“It’s better for everyone,” said Davis. “We built PFL on two words: ‘Fighter first.’ That means more than pay. When you look at our biggest signings, they came here because we offer different opportunities. Francis Ngannou wanted to box. Cédric Doumbé wanted to be a headliner. Paul Hughes wants to fight on the biggest stage in Europe. Jake Paul wanted to be treated as a true partner. They were all free agents, and they all chose PFL.”
Later tonight, the PFL will continue its regular season with a card featuring women’s flyweights and men’s heavyweights on ESPN. The opportunity exists for Dakota Ditcheva to bolster her name in MMA, as well as see reigning Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche.
PFL’s most prominent stars are also slated to fight soon. First is Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion–who left the promotion as champion. Ngannou did not appear to be in any hurry to fight, instead focusing on his boxing career.
Ngannou seemed uninterested in a bout against PFL heavyweight Renan Ferreira, but all speculation regarding his future has been put on hold as he grieves the tragic loss of his 15-month-old son.
“You have to focus on what’s best for the fighters,” said Davis. “That’s usually best for the fans, too. Francis is close with [PFL President] Pete Murray. They speak every day. He’s not just a fighter, he’s a partner. When Francis is ready, we’ll be ready. We hope it’s this year, but he’ll tell us when he’s ready.”
There is more certainty surrounding Jake Paul. Ahead of his boxing bout against Mike Tyson, which is now scheduled for November, Paul is planning to make his PFL debut in 2025, likely in the latter half of the first quarter of the year.
“He’s on an excellent track in boxing,” said Davis. “His first opponent in MMA, we want it to be excellent. We have three opponents in mind. Getting the timing right will be resolved in 2025.”
As PFL continues to evolve, Davis sees more room for growth. If the company finds more avenues to innovate, it will continue to disrupt the field–and grow.
“In order for us to keep building, our focus is innovation,” said Davis. “That’s starting with the idea of more prop bets, like betting the hardest punch in real-time. We are focused on enhancing the fan experience during fights.”
Finding ways to be different and distinct will separate PFL from every other fight brand in the world, including the UFC. The challenger brand is embracing its place as a disruptor, and Davis intends to make a permanent imprint in MMA.
“We want fighters and fans to consider their options,” said Davis. “We’re giving you another choice.”