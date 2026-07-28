Fantasy Football No. 7 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Seventh Position

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 7 overall pick. While you might not get a top-five player on my Top 200 list, you’re still getting a cornerstone piece for your roster.

The good news about the seventh pick is that, unlike the first or last four picks per round, you won’t have as long a wait between selections. Personally, I like this spot for roster builds.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the seventh pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 18 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 13 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to as an “audible” selection.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

When you get outside the top six overall picks, there are a handful of players who could go from No. 7 down to No. 12. In fact, I could make a strong argument for Jonathan Taylor, James Cook and Amon-Ra St. Brown to come off the board here. But because true featured backs are so difficult to come by these days, I’m going with Taylor as the seventh overall selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 7): Jonathan Taylor

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs Chase Brown and Omarion Hampton, or wideouts Drake London, Nico Collins and A.J. Brown. You could also consider Trey McBride if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, since my next pick wouldn’t be for a bit, I went with London over Brown to balance out my squad.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 18): Drake London

Rounds 3 and 4

With a wideout and a running back on the roster, I’m likely to go with my second wide receiver on this pick. Based on ADP data, Chris Olave could be an option (he’s the No. 28 overall pick, so he fits my parameters). London and Olave form a nice NFC South wideout punch.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 31): Chris Olave

Here I’m taking either a second running back or a third wide receiver in Round 3, but the decision really depends on what’s left at each position and taking the best player available. You should also look at what the teams with the top four overall picks have done with their first few picks and try to

predict which position would make it back to you. Without knowing your situation, I'll take Tetairoa McMillan, who is one of my favorite breakout wideouts and should be on the board based on his ADP.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 42): Tetairoa McMillan

Fantasy managers are seeing more and more wide receiver breakout players each year across the NFL.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba, anyone?



Here's my way-too-early look at the best potential breakout receivers for 2026.@SInow https://t.co/2pKnOl9Nhp — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) February 20, 2026

Rounds 5 and 6

With one running back and three wideouts on my team, I’m next going after a No. 2 back. I might also consider Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’m going to take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins were gone, I’d go with Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 55): Quinshon Judkins

Looking at ADP data, I think I’ll be fine waiting on the tight end position (especially if I took Warren last round). Now I’m going back to the well and taking another running back. Looking at the board, the best available players are Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten or Chuba Hubbard. I’m going to roll the dice on the rookie, who has some breakout appeal in Seattle’s backfield.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 66): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

I have three running backs and three wideouts, so I'm taking my tight end here. Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 79): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

I’m back with pick No. 90 and I’m looking at quarterbacks. One of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Jaxson Dart or Trevor Lawrence (I’m guessing Dak Prescott is gone) as my top starter. Regardless, I’m happy with the selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 90): Jaxson Dart

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I'd be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Quentin Johnston were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 103): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Nix, Jared Goff or Kyler Murray among available field generals, but I’m going to take my fourth wideout here. Based on ADP availability, the best options will be KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy, and Matthew Golden. I’ll take the rookie, who has sleeper appeal in Cleveland.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 114): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, with four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. Ultimately, the choice will be either Baker Mayfield or Mark Andrews. I’ll go with the former and take a second tight end in a few rounds.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 127): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen Coker, Jalen McMillan and Antonio Williams could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 138): Jalen Coker

Round 13-plus

I need to draft a backup tight end, which I’ll do in Round 13. Brenton Strange or Kenyon Sadiq would likely be the best options on the board. In the final two rounds, I’m going with a kicker and a defense. If I can get Brandon Aubrey in Round 14, I’m doing it (I doubt he’ll be available). So, if I like an available defense more than the best kicker, I’ll go defense and kicker in that order.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield

RBs - Jonathan Taylor, Quinshon Judkins, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Drake London, Chris Olave, Tetairoa McMillan, KC Concepcion, Jalen Coker

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr, Brenton Strange

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated