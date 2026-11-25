The Los Angeles Dodgers watched another free agent pitcher come off the board and head to another team on Tuesday. This time, it was the Cleveland Guardians who scooped up left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic, who had a 0.00 ERA over 4.2 total regular season innings in a Dodgers uniform.

In other news, the Dodgers are expected to sign a Tarik Skubal replacement following his blockbuster nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that even though their internal depth is still nothing to bat an eye at, LA will still make another key signing before the offseason is finished.

“The Milwaukee Brewers ruined their season. The Mets ruined their biggest offseason prize. They aren’t going to just sit back and let everyone else ruin their winter," Nightengale wrote. "They will sign another free-agent starter."

Finally, there is an update on southpaw Alex Vesia that could end up spelling bad news for the Dodgers. He has generated interest from over half the league, and could wind up being out of the Dodgers' price range.

For what it's worth, he gave a glowing review about the Dodgers and their fanbase earlier this offseason.

"By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like," Vesia wrote on Instagram. "Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"

Vesia has a 2.45 ERA over his past three seasons in a Dodgers uniform, totaling 184 innings of work.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Signs $17.5 Million Deal With Cleveland Guardians

MLB Insider Says Dodgers Will Sign Free Agent Starting Pitcher to Replace Tarik Skubal

Latest Alex Vesia Update Could Be Bad News for Dodgers

Why the Dodgers Made the Right Decision Letting Tarik Skubal Join Mets in Free Agency

Dodgers Send Message to Bobby Miller After Surprise Trade to Twins

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Alex Vesia is drawing interest from many teams — including the high-spending New York Mets — which could be bad news for the Dodgers' reunion chances😳😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uedPAL9Tdz — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 25, 2026

Welcome to Los Angeles, Royce! pic.twitter.com/dBSuroJ4Yz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 24, 2026

“There was obviously a huge Dodger following. I felt so much love and support.⚾️@redturn2 joined @THEREAL_DV to talk about his experience playing in Tijuana & winning a championship. pic.twitter.com/N5SE4uKxUZ — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) November 24, 2026

2026 PitchingNinja Award for Biggest Glove. 🏆



Winner: Rōki Sasaki pic.twitter.com/Q4kEC7nouh — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 24, 2026

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