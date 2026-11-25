Dodgers Notes: Free Agent Leaves For Guardians, LA Likely to Sign Tarik Skubal Replacement, Alex Vesia Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers watched another free agent pitcher come off the board and head to another team on Tuesday. This time, it was the Cleveland Guardians who scooped up left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic, who had a 0.00 ERA over 4.2 total regular season innings in a Dodgers uniform.
In other news, the Dodgers are expected to sign a Tarik Skubal replacement following his blockbuster nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that even though their internal depth is still nothing to bat an eye at, LA will still make another key signing before the offseason is finished.
“The Milwaukee Brewers ruined their season. The Mets ruined their biggest offseason prize. They aren’t going to just sit back and let everyone else ruin their winter," Nightengale wrote. "They will sign another free-agent starter."
Finally, there is an update on southpaw Alex Vesia that could end up spelling bad news for the Dodgers. He has generated interest from over half the league, and could wind up being out of the Dodgers' price range.
For what it's worth, he gave a glowing review about the Dodgers and their fanbase earlier this offseason.
"By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like," Vesia wrote on Instagram. "Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.
"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"
Vesia has a 2.45 ERA over his past three seasons in a Dodgers uniform, totaling 184 innings of work.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Signs $17.5 Million Deal With Cleveland Guardians
MLB Insider Says Dodgers Will Sign Free Agent Starting Pitcher to Replace Tarik Skubal
Latest Alex Vesia Update Could Be Bad News for Dodgers
Why the Dodgers Made the Right Decision Letting Tarik Skubal Join Mets in Free Agency
Dodgers Send Message to Bobby Miller After Surprise Trade to Twins
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson