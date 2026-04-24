Dodgers Notes: Mookie Betts Return Timeline, Giants Villainize Dalton Rushing, Yasiel Puig Signs

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-0, on Thursday afternoon to improve to 17-8 on the year.

Tyler Glasnow was lights out on the mound, tossing nine strikeouts across eight innings of work while allowing just one hit and one walk on the day. Tanner Scott closed things out in the ninth, earning his first save of the year.

On the offensive side of things, Dalton Rushing started things off with an RBI single in the second inning. Max Muncy and Hyeseong Kim each brought in a run of their own in the fourth inning to extend the lead to three.

After the game, the Giants call out catcher Dalton Rushing for a dirty slide, in incident that came about after what many believed to be him saying "f--- em" after Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee got injured in a collision at home plate. Rushing denied the allegations but was promptly hit in the ribs by a Logan Webb fastball.

The young catcher spun the situation in a positive light after the win.

"It's nothing against those guys. Hopefully the air is cleared, hopefully they got out what they wanted to. And I enjoy getting on base, so doesn't bother me," Rushing said. "Whatever they want to call it, I like getting on base."

In other news, manager Dave Roberts revealed what the timeline for Mookie Betts' return to the diamond would be like. Betts recently crossed a major milestone in his recovery as he is back to swinging the bat again, but is still a ways away from a return to major league action.

Finally, former Dodgers All-Star and fan favorite Yasiel Puig has signed with a new team. The 35-year-old from Cuba will take his talents to the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Finally Reveals Mookie Betts' Return Timeline

Giants Call Out Dalton Rushing, Dodgers Take Issue With Logan Webb as Tempers Flare

Former Dodgers All-Star Yasiel Puig Signs With New Team

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Challenge to Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan Amid Struggles

Former Astros Infielder Diagnoses Dodgers' Kyle Tucker’s Problem — and Solution

Dodgers Would Only Trade Dalton Rushing Under One Condition, Says Insider

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Will Smith Out, Kyle Tucker Dropped

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Shohei Ohtani. Tyler Glasnow.



The Dodgers really have 3 aces.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SlMmC4gA8K — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 23, 2026

Max and Hyeseong extend the lead! pic.twitter.com/fsVyWQCjY8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2026

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow came back out for the eighth. He pitched another shutout inning:



8 IP

1 H

0 ER

1 BB

9 K

105 pitches/16 whiffs



What a start. His season ERA is down to 2.45.pic.twitter.com/iDgdt7UzAX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 23, 2026

¡Dalton para abrir el marcador! pic.twitter.com/iwSXYiv5es — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) April 23, 2026

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