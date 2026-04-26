Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Injury Update, PCA Takes Shot at LA Fans, Tarik Skubal Trade?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped the Chicago Cubs' 10-game winning streak in a major way as they thrashed them, 12-4, on Saturday evening and improved to 18-9 on the year.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki allowed four earned runs and seven hits across five-plus innings of work. His five strikeouts to just one walk were enough to earn his first win of the 2026 campaign.
After Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, Max Muncy started the onslaught of scoring for LA via a two-run shot. The next inning, the Dodgers hung six runs on the Cubs as Alex Freeland, Freddie Freeman, Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages each collected RBIs.
Another four runs came in the sixth inning in the form of an Andy Pages RBI double to drive in a pair, Hyeseong Kim grounding in a run, and Pages coming home thanks to a wild pitch.
Ahead of the eventual clobbering, All-Star catcher Will Smith was excluded from the Dodgers' lineup. Manager Dave Roberts said the backstop's back "is a little tight," which is why Rushing got the nod on Saturday. The assumption is that Smith will be back behind the dish on Sunday.
In other news, Cubs outfielder and LA native Pete Crow-Armstrong had more harsh words for Dodger fans, doubling down on his prior comments on the fanbase from this offseason. The Dodgers' official social media team had words of their own after Crow-Armstrong struck out in his first game in LA since his remarks.
Finally, with the combination of an excess of riches in the minor leagues and a reputation for never cheaping out on top talent, the notion of a Tarik Skubal trade before the deadline isn't nearly out of the conversation for LA.
A Dodgers insider weighed in on the chances of the defending champions making a play at the Tigers' back-to-back Cy Young award winner.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Will Smith Dealing With Injury, Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Another Massive Shot at Dodgers Fans
Dodgers Insider Weighs In on Tarik Skubal to LA Trade Possibility
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Blue Jays Were Best Team in 2025 Postseason
Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Saturday's Game vs Cubs in 4th Inning
Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Out, 4 Straight Lefties to Start
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations