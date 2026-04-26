Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Injury Update, PCA Takes Shot at LA Fans, Tarik Skubal Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped the Chicago Cubs' 10-game winning streak in a major way as they thrashed them, 12-4, on Saturday evening and improved to 18-9 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki allowed four earned runs and seven hits across five-plus innings of work. His five strikeouts to just one walk were enough to earn his first win of the 2026 campaign.

After Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, Max Muncy started the onslaught of scoring for LA via a two-run shot. The next inning, the Dodgers hung six runs on the Cubs as Alex Freeland, Freddie Freeman, Dalton Rushing and Andy Pages each collected RBIs.

Another four runs came in the sixth inning in the form of an Andy Pages RBI double to drive in a pair, Hyeseong Kim grounding in a run, and Pages coming home thanks to a wild pitch.

Ahead of the eventual clobbering, All-Star catcher Will Smith was excluded from the Dodgers' lineup. Manager Dave Roberts said the backstop's back "is a little tight," which is why Rushing got the nod on Saturday. The assumption is that Smith will be back behind the dish on Sunday.

In other news, Cubs outfielder and LA native Pete Crow-Armstrong had more harsh words for Dodger fans, doubling down on his prior comments on the fanbase from this offseason. The Dodgers' official social media team had words of their own after Crow-Armstrong struck out in his first game in LA since his remarks.

Finally, with the combination of an excess of riches in the minor leagues and a reputation for never cheaping out on top talent, the notion of a Tarik Skubal trade before the deadline isn't nearly out of the conversation for LA.

A Dodgers insider weighed in on the chances of the defending champions making a play at the Tigers' back-to-back Cy Young award winner.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Will Smith Dealing With Injury, Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Another Massive Shot at Dodgers Fans

Dodgers Insider Weighs In on Tarik Skubal to LA Trade Possibility

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Blue Jays Were Best Team in 2025 Postseason

Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Saturday's Game vs Cubs in 4th Inning

Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Out, 4 Straight Lefties to Start

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers entered the 4th inning down 3-2:



Out

Hyeseong Kim single

Alex Freeland RBI double

Shohei Ohtani walk

Freddie Freeman RBI single

Max Muncy walk

Out

Teoscar Hernández two-run single

Dalton Rushing RBI single

Andy Pages RBI single

Out



The Dodgers now lead the Cubs 8-3. — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 26, 2026

Kiké trying to get Michael to do the Dodgers celebration. 😂 pic.twitter.com/T1B1fskXPx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong caught the final out of the second inning and pretended to throw the baseball into the crowd before putting it in his glove and running back to the dugout.



He then led off the third inning and struck out on three pitches.pic.twitter.com/Zu70ZG2vDO — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 26, 2026

Max ties it! pic.twitter.com/nLV5aJOG3q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

“I think it was efficiency. Getting in the strike zone early allowing himself to get swing-and-miss late.”



Dalton Rushing spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about Roki Sasaki’s performance after the Dodgers beat the Cubs 12-4 pic.twitter.com/dSQIwCB4Mh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2026

We'll take four more. pic.twitter.com/ldJYU1swKl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

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