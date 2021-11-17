Cleveland Guardians Name Change To Take Place Friday

Ever since the Cleveland Indians announced they would be re-branding the team in the offseason and changing the name of the franchise, fans have been regularly asking when the change would actually occur.

You don't have to wait any longer.

The team announced this afternoon that they are officially changing the name on Friday, November 19. The team shop will open at 9:00 a.m. with new merchandise available for purchase.

The timing of this announcement likely comes on the heels of what the team has called "an amicable resolution" with a local roller derby team, known also as the Guardians. Terms of the agreement between the baseball franchise and the roller derby team were not released, but the announcement was made on Tuesday.

The team also said that some of their digital elements will change on Thursday before the website and social media handles make the switch on Friday.

Signs of change already appear at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario. The large script "Indians" sign that used to hang from the left field light towers has been taken down and on Wednesday afternoon, a picture was posted on Twitter from local photographer Gabe Wasylko showing the script Indians on the front of the ballpark's Progressive Field sign had also been removed.

The plan is to hang a new "Guardians" sign sometime this winter.