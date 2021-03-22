ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
The Indians Rotation Starting to Take Form 10 Days Prior to the Start of the 2021 Season

The Indians Rotation Starting to Take Form 10 Days Prior to the Start of the 2021 Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Indians have a starting rotation that is solidified with the first three spots, but there are some question marks when it comes to the back-end of the starting bunch.

The team starts with 2020 Cy Young Award Winner Shane Bieber as the ace.

Next in line are Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale for the two and three slots.

Where the question marks will be is those final two in the rotation.

This is where Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill will find themselves places if all goes as planned. That will round out a very solid rotation that can compete will any team in the big leagues.

Certainly, there are plenty of questions that come with these pitchers and their ability to hold down the fort for an entire season. 

Frankly, it’s obvious in what the team is getting with Bieber at the helm. That’s an ace starting and a pitcher that certainly will produce.

Plesac, Civale, McKenzie and Quantrill all provide plenty of intrigue before the season begins. There is no way of really knowing if expectations will be met by the rest of the rotation. 

The hope is each is able to produce and help the Tribe win throughout the year alongside Bieber.

Remember, starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is now a member of the New York Mets and that is a big loss for the Indians going in this season.

Interestingly enough, Carrasco is out 6-8 weeks for New York with a hamstring injury, but the club expects him the return before Memorial Day.

In order for the Indians to not only be competitive in the AL Central, but the American League as a whole, it’s going to take success from the pitching staff. 

The Tribe has talent on the offensive side of the club, but it’s not enough to overcome poor pitching. That’s a certain.

Boy, wouldn’t it be nice to still have the likes of starting pitchers Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer and the aforementioned Carlos Carrasco. 

One can only dream…

Make the most with what this team has and produce wins with this starting staff.

GettyImages-1308163174
Opinion

Who Plays CF to Kickoff the Season for the Indians Remains a Mystery

Zach Plesac
Opinion

The Indians Rotation Starting to Take Form 10 Days Prior to the Start of the 2021 Season

Aug 30, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado (35) on deck to bat at Tropicana Field.
News

Indians Sending OF Oscar Mercado to Depth Camp to Start 2021

GettyImages-1306393195
Opinion

What Options Do The Indians Have In Terms Of Right-Handed Bats?

GettyImages-1304981950
Opinion

Can Josh Naylor Do Enough To Impact The Indians Lineup in 2021?

Indians Uniform
News

Dolan Says Changing The Name of the "Indians" Might Be Delayed Till After the 2022 Season

Jose Ramirez
News

Indians Have Discussed Extending 3B Jose Ramirez's Contract

Josh Naylor
Opinion

Goodyear Roster Battles Continue For The Indians With Two Weeks Left in Camp