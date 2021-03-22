The Indians Rotation Starting to Take Form 10 Days Prior to the Start of the 2021 Season

The Cleveland Indians have a starting rotation that is solidified with the first three spots, but there are some question marks when it comes to the back-end of the starting bunch.



The team starts with 2020 Cy Young Award Winner Shane Bieber as the ace.



Next in line are Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale for the two and three slots.



Where the question marks will be is those final two in the rotation.



This is where Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill will find themselves places if all goes as planned. That will round out a very solid rotation that can compete will any team in the big leagues.



Certainly, there are plenty of questions that come with these pitchers and their ability to hold down the fort for an entire season.

Frankly, it’s obvious in what the team is getting with Bieber at the helm. That’s an ace starting and a pitcher that certainly will produce.



Plesac, Civale, McKenzie and Quantrill all provide plenty of intrigue before the season begins. There is no way of really knowing if expectations will be met by the rest of the rotation.

The hope is each is able to produce and help the Tribe win throughout the year alongside Bieber.



Remember, starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is now a member of the New York Mets and that is a big loss for the Indians going in this season.



Interestingly enough, Carrasco is out 6-8 weeks for New York with a hamstring injury, but the club expects him the return before Memorial Day.



In order for the Indians to not only be competitive in the AL Central, but the American League as a whole, it’s going to take success from the pitching staff.

The Tribe has talent on the offensive side of the club, but it’s not enough to overcome poor pitching. That’s a certain.



Boy, wouldn’t it be nice to still have the likes of starting pitchers Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer and the aforementioned Carlos Carrasco.

One can only dream…



Make the most with what this team has and produce wins with this starting staff.

