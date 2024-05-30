Breaking Down the Stats: Comprehensive Analysis of Each Reds Position Player's Season
As the season unfolds, it's time to take a closer look at how each Cincinnati Reds position player has performed. In this article, we'll break down the key stats for every player:
1. Elly De La Cruz
232 Plate Appearances
.249/.346/.443/.798
wRC+ | 123
20 Extra Base Hits
31 Stolen Bases
31.9 K%
11.6 BB%
2. Spencer Steer
224 Plate Appearances
.221/.335/.389/.724
wRC+ | 105
19 Extra Base Hits
11 Stolen Bases
17.9 K%
12.9 BB%
3. Jeimer Candelario
195 Plate Appearances
.223/.303/.425/.728
wRC+ | 102
21 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
26.2 K%
8.7 BB%
4. Tyler Stephenson
150 Plate Appearances
.241/.313/.414/.727
wRC+ | 101
13 Extra Base Hits
1 Stolen Base
20.7 K%
8.7 BB%
5. Will Benson
192 Plate Appearances
.196/.297/.411/.708
wRC+ | 98
19 Extra Base Hits
8 Stolen Bases
38.5 K%
12.0 BB%
6. Jake Fraley
134 Plate Appearances
.279/.336/.361/.696
wRC+ | 97
7 Extra Base Hits
9 Stolen Bases
22.4 K%
7.5 BB%
7. Stuart Fairchild
111 Plate Appearances
.224/.309/.378/.687
wRC+ | 95
7 Extra Base Hits
5 Stolen Bases
21.6 K%
9.0 BB%
8. Jonathan India
203 Plate Appearances
.222/.340/.310/.650
wRC+ | 90
8 Extra Base Hits
5 Stolen Bases
19.7 K%
14.3 BB%
9. Jacob Hurtubise
40 Plate Appearances
.219/.316/.250/.566
wRC+ | 66
1 Extra Base Hit
1Stolen Base
25.0 K%
7.5 BB%
10. Nick Martini
114 Plate Appearances
.194/.239/.350/.588
wRC+ | 60
7 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
24.6 K%
3.5 BB%
11. Luke Maile
76 Plate Appearances
.167/.276/.242/.519
wRC+ | 53
3 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
34.2 K%
9.2 BB%
12. Santiago Espinal
135 Plate Appearances
.195/.256/.271/.527
wRC+ | 47
5 Extra Base Hits
6 Stolen Bases
14.1 K%
8.1 BB%
13. TJ Friedl
29 Plate Appearances
.160/.276/.200/.476
wRC+ | 44
1 Extra Base Hit
2 Stolen Bases
17.2 K%
6.9 BB%
14. Christian Encarnacion-Strand
123 Plate Appearances
.190/.220/.293/.513
wRC+ | 38
8 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
28.5 K%
3.3 BB%
