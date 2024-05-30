Inside The Reds

Breaking Down the Stats: Comprehensive Analysis of Each Reds Position Player's Season

See how each Reds position player is doing in the 2024 season.

Greg Kuffner

May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44), second baseman Jonathan India (6), first baseman Spencer Steer (7), and third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) stand on the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44), second baseman Jonathan India (6), first baseman Spencer Steer (7), and third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) stand on the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the season unfolds, it's time to take a closer look at how each Cincinnati Reds position player has performed. In this article, we'll break down the key stats for every player:

1. Elly De La Cruz

May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a double hit by third baseman Jeimer Candelario (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a double hit by third baseman Jeimer Candelario (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

232 Plate Appearances
.249/.346/.443/.798
wRC+ | 123
20 Extra Base Hits
31 Stolen Bases
31.9 K%
11.6 BB%

2. Spencer Steer

May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

224 Plate Appearances
.221/.335/.389/.724
wRC+ | 105
19 Extra Base Hits
11 Stolen Bases
17.9 K%
12.9 BB%

3. Jeimer Candelario

May 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) hits a double in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) hits a double in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports / Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

195 Plate Appearances
.223/.303/.425/.728
wRC+ | 102
21 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
26.2 K%
8.7 BB%

4. Tyler Stephenson

May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

150 Plate Appearances
.241/.313/.414/.727
wRC+ | 101
13 Extra Base Hits
1 Stolen Base
20.7 K%
8.7 BB%

5. Will Benson

May 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a single against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a single against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

192 Plate Appearances
.196/.297/.411/.708
wRC+ | 98
19 Extra Base Hits
8 Stolen Bases
38.5 K%
12.0 BB%

6. Jake Fraley

May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

134 Plate Appearances
.279/.336/.361/.696
wRC+ | 97
7 Extra Base Hits
9 Stolen Bases
22.4 K%
7.5 BB%

7. Stuart Fairchild

May 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

111 Plate Appearances
.224/.309/.378/.687
wRC+ | 95
7 Extra Base Hits
5 Stolen Bases
21.6 K%
9.0 BB%

8. Jonathan India

May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) hits a RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) hits a RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

203 Plate Appearances
.222/.340/.310/.650
wRC+ | 90
8 Extra Base Hits
5 Stolen Bases
19.7 K%
14.3 BB%

9. Jacob Hurtubise

May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jacob Hurtubise (26) hits a RBI single against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jacob Hurtubise (26) hits a RBI single against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

40 Plate Appearances
.219/.316/.250/.566
wRC+ | 66
1 Extra Base Hit
1Stolen Base
25.0 K%
7.5 BB%

10. Nick Martini

May 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nick Martini (23) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nick Martini (23) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

114 Plate Appearances
.194/.239/.350/.588
wRC+ | 60
7 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
24.6 K%
3.5 BB%

11. Luke Maile

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile (22) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile (22) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

76 Plate Appearances
.167/.276/.242/.519
wRC+ | 53
3 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
34.2 K%
9.2 BB%

12. Santiago Espinal

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (4) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (4) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

135 Plate Appearances
.195/.256/.271/.527
wRC+ | 47
5 Extra Base Hits
6 Stolen Bases
14.1 K%
8.1 BB%

13. TJ Friedl

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) pops out in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) pops out in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

29 Plate Appearances
.160/.276/.200/.476
wRC+ | 44
1 Extra Base Hit
2 Stolen Bases
17.2 K%
6.9 BB%

14. Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) hits a single to shallow right field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) hits a single to shallow right field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

123 Plate Appearances
.190/.220/.293/.513
wRC+ | 38
8 Extra Base Hits
0 Stolen Bases
28.5 K%
3.3 BB%

