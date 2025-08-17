Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Shines as Unexpected Hero in Win Over Brewers

What a win!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) stands on the field during a stop in play in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) stands on the field during a stop in play in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

After another late blown lead, it was looking like the Reds would be swept for the first time this season in a series where they competed neck and neck with the best team in Major League Baseball.

It was a unsung hero who stepped up for the Reds.

Jose Trevino put the Reds ahead 1-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. In the eighth with Tony Santillan on the mound, Trevino called for a pitchout and caught Milwaukee's Tyler Black trying to steal second base.

"Just a big win all around for us," Trevino said. 'Two heartbreaking losses. We were in those games. To get this one, it's big. It shows a lot about us as a team. We could have easily crumbled when Contreras hit that home run."

After the Brewers took a one-run lead in the ninth, Trevino singled home Will Benson in the bottom of the ninth to force extra-innings.

In the top of the 10th, the Brewers tried to bunt the lead runner over to third, but Trevino fielded the bunt and came up firing to third base to get the lead runner, which ultimately led to Milwaukee not scoring in the 10th.

Trevino was asked when he knew he wanted to throw to third base in that situation.

"Before that hitter came up to the plate," he said. "That is communication with me and Key, who is phenomenal by the way, what a play on that bunt last night. That is communication between us, understanding the situation and understanding what Ashcraft pitches do off someone's bat, understanding where that ball could go, those kinds of things."

The Reds improved to 65-60 and ended Milwaukee's 14-game winning streak.

You can listen to Terry Francona, Trevino, Austin Hays, and Andrew Abbott's postgame comments below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis