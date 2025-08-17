Cincinnati Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Shines as Unexpected Hero in Win Over Brewers
After another late blown lead, it was looking like the Reds would be swept for the first time this season in a series where they competed neck and neck with the best team in Major League Baseball.
It was a unsung hero who stepped up for the Reds.
Jose Trevino put the Reds ahead 1-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. In the eighth with Tony Santillan on the mound, Trevino called for a pitchout and caught Milwaukee's Tyler Black trying to steal second base.
"Just a big win all around for us," Trevino said. 'Two heartbreaking losses. We were in those games. To get this one, it's big. It shows a lot about us as a team. We could have easily crumbled when Contreras hit that home run."
After the Brewers took a one-run lead in the ninth, Trevino singled home Will Benson in the bottom of the ninth to force extra-innings.
In the top of the 10th, the Brewers tried to bunt the lead runner over to third, but Trevino fielded the bunt and came up firing to third base to get the lead runner, which ultimately led to Milwaukee not scoring in the 10th.
Trevino was asked when he knew he wanted to throw to third base in that situation.
"Before that hitter came up to the plate," he said. "That is communication with me and Key, who is phenomenal by the way, what a play on that bunt last night. That is communication between us, understanding the situation and understanding what Ashcraft pitches do off someone's bat, understanding where that ball could go, those kinds of things."
The Reds improved to 65-60 and ended Milwaukee's 14-game winning streak.
You can listen to Terry Francona, Trevino, Austin Hays, and Andrew Abbott's postgame comments below:
