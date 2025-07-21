Cincinnati Reds Could Buy and Sell at Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just 10 days away. The Cincinnati Reds are currently 2 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot.
Reds General Manager Brad Meador recently discussed the team's plan to approach the trade deadline for 2025. Here is what Brad Meador told FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith.
“We’re certainly looking and talking to every team and figuring out how we can in the short term help this team and at the same time we’re not going to hurt ourselves long term by selling our best prospects.”
The Reds have prospects that I think are "top prospects" even though they are not at the top of the list, and some prospects at the top of the list, that they could move on from. Some prospects I don't think you can sell to win now. The team's number three-ranked prospect Sal Stewart is someone that can help the team next season. Stewart was named to the 2025 Futures Game roster, was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on July 18th, and with the recent decision to play Noelvi Marte in the outfield, could make it easier to promote Sal to the Reds' roster sooner than later.
Catcher Alfredo Duno, the team's number-six ranked prospect, is someone that I would not trade. He is the only promising catcher in the team's farm system currently. More notable prospects I would not trade are outfielders Arnaldo Lantigua and Adolfo Sanchez. Although they could be a few years away, they could be key pieces in the future. That is what I think of when Meador mentioned not trading away top prospects. You have to find prospects at different levels that you think will make an impact when the timing is right.
Who are some prospects you can trade to buy right now? I think Edwin Arroyo makes sense. he is still in Double-A and is predominantly a shortstop. The Reds have a player by the name of Elly De La Cruz at shortstop for the foreseeable future. He is still just 21 years old and is known as a solid defender. Chase Petty is still just 22 years old and has only had a cup of coffee in MLB. Ethan O'Donnell, Sammy Stafura and Carlos Jorge could fetch a return if in the right package.
Who are some Major League players the Reds could "sell" at the deadline? Tyler Stephenson may be an interesting option. With one more season of team control left through 2026, there hasn't been a lot said about a possible long term contract extension. Jose Trevino has had a career year offensively and was signed to a three-year contract extension before playing a regular season game with the team. They would most certainly need to find a backup catcher to replace Stephenson.
Nick Lodolo is another interesting trade asset. It would be difficult to say you are buying at the deadline when you're selling one of your best starting pitchers this season. Lodolo has had a healthy season, which is why I think you strike while the iron is hot. Nick Martinez is someone with an expiring contract you could see the Reds move on from. Two other players I could see the Reds sell could be TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley. Friedl is 29 years old with three years of team control left and Fraley is due for a significant raise in arbitration in the offseason and could enter free agency after 2026.
It will be an interesting trade deadline, the one thing the Reds cannot do is stand firm with their current roster. They need help in the bullpen and rotation, with Hunter Greene still on the injured list and potential trades involving Nick Martinez and Nick Lodolo, as well as a power-hitting bat.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast