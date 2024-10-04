Cincinnati Reds Hire Terry Francona: Instant Reaction and Analysis
As I was sitting around watching Thursday Night Football between the Falcons and Buccaneers, I randomly saw an alert on my phone.
The alert? A tweet from MLB.com Senior Reporter Mark Feinsand reading: "BREAKING NEWS: The Reds are hiring Terry Francona to be their new manager, per source. Announcement expected as soon as Friday. "
As soon as the Reds fired David Bell, Francona was someone I mentioned that the Reds should look at, but I didn't think it was very realistic considering he retired just a year ago due to some health issues.
This is a fantastic hire by the Reds. Francona has won three pennants, two World Series titles, and has been named Manager of the Year three times: 2013, 2016, and 2022.
Related: Cincinnati Reds Fans React to Terry Francona Hire
Francona is highly respected by players and has a proven track record of success. When looking for the next Reds manager, I had two key criteria: someone from outside the organization and someone with experience as a proven winner. Francona checks both boxes.
The Reds front office and Nick Krall deserve a ton of credit. They hit an absolute home run with this hire, and I can't wait for 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast