Cincinnati Reds Made Right Decision When They Hired Manager Terry Francona
On the night of October 3rd, I had just finished playing Thursday night hoops and was having some drinks while watching the Thursday Night Football game with some friends.
Then, I looked down at my phone and it was blowing up.
The Reds are hiring Terry Francona to be their next manager. What!? I couldn't believe it.
Francona was on my initial list of candidates I thought the Reds should and would reach out to, but I didn't actually think it was very realistic. Francona had just retired one year ago amid some health concerns.
The Francona hire was as good of a hire as Nick Krall could make. Here's why:
A Proven Winner
The Reds' last two managers didn't have any experience managing in the big leagues. Bryan Price and David Bell had to learn on the job.
With neither of those two having much success, I thought it was necessary the Reds find a manager with experience that had won in the past.
Well, how about a guy that has won two Wolrd Series titles? How about a manager who has managed for 23 seasons and has a .538 winning percentage? How about someone who has won three pennants?
That is who the Reds got in Terry Francona.
In 2012, the Cleveland Guardians went 68-94. In the offseason, they hired Francona. In his first year at the helm, Francona went 92-70 with the Guardians and made the playoffs. That is what Reds fans are hoping Francona can do with this roster in 2025.
A Manager Who is Well Respected
Francona is known for being a player's manager, but is also known for being a guy who can hold players accountable and get the best out of his roster.
"David was very easy to get along with as a manager. That’s important for a younger team," Jonathan India told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "You don’t want to scare these guys away or be the bad guy. We need someone who’s going to be more aggressive and keep us accountable. We should be better in this clubhouse about keeping each other accountable."
For a team that had lots of repeated mistakes in the field and on the basepaths in 2024, hiring a manager that players respect and will hold them accountable is a step in the right direction.
Hiring Francona was a good first step, but the front office needs to continue to make moves this offseason if they want to be competitive in 2025.
