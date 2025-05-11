Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Chase Petty Discuss 6-0 Loss to Astros
The Cincinnati Reds fell 6-0 to the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon. They were shut out for the seventh time this season.
Chase Petty gave up four runs on six hits and six walks across three-plus innings on Sunday. He really struggled with his command.
"Too many walks," Petty said postgame. "Too many free bags. That's all it is. You can't walk six guys. I am going to work on it in my bullpen this week and just work off of that."
The Reds are going to use their off day on Monday to regroup before hosting the White Sox.
"I apologized (to our guys) because we didn't want to send anybody down that didn't deserve it," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "We are trying to build something and I think loyalty and all of that comes into play. Brad Meador felt the same way. Saying that, we got caught and I had to ask some guys to pitch too much and that bothered me. I apologized to them."
You can listen to Francona and Petty's full postgame interviews below:
