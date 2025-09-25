Cincinnati Reds Offense Comes Up Short Again in Loss to Pittsburgh Pirates
The Reds' offense has struggled for most of the season, and it was no different on Wednesday night. Pirates All-Star starting pitcher tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati offense.
After Noelvi Marte hit an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning to draw them within one, Tyler Stephenson hit a solo home run in the ninth to tie the game at two and force extra innings.
The Pirates scored a run in the 10th inning to take a 3-2 lead, but the Reds answered back with a Gavin Lux sacrifice fly. Miguel Andujar struck out, stranding runners on first and second to end the inning.
The Pirates added another run in the 11th, but Noelvi Marte grounded out to third base with the bases loaded to end the game.
Stephenson did his part, going 4-5 with a double and home run.
"That was a heartbreaker," Stephenson said. "You have to flush it and come out and be ready to play tomorrow."
The Reds had plenty of chances, but went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 13 guys on base.
"It hurts tonight, but we better get over it in a hurry," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "When you're that close, it's raw because it just happened, but we need to bounce back in a hurry."
You can listen to Stephenson and Francona's postgame comments below:
