Cincinnati Reds Shake Things Up with New Lineup Ahead of Matchup vs. Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in St. Louis.
With the offense struggling mightily in the second half of the season, manager Terry Francona shook things up with the lineup on Monday.
1. TJ Friedl | CF
2. Noelvi Marte | RF
3. Miguel Andujar | DH
4. Austin Hays | LF
5. Sal Stewart | 3B
6. Tyler Stephenson | C
7. Elly De La Cruz | SS
8. Spencer Steer | 1B
9. Matt McLain | 2B
With a left-handed starter on the mound for St. Louis, Francona stacked the lineup with eight right-handed batters behind Friedl.
De La Cruz has batted in the three hole in 148 of the 149 games he's played in this season. The only game he didn't was when he entered the game as a pinch hitter.
Sal Stewart will get the start at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes getting a rare off day.
The Reds need to win a lot of games down the stretch if they want any chance at making the playoffs and that starts tonight.
They come into Monday's game having lost 15 of their last 22 games.
Update: Spencer Steer was scratched from the lineup. Stewart will move to first base and Ke'Bryan Hayes will start at third base.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast