Cincinnati Reds Shake Things Up with New Lineup Ahead of Matchup vs. Cardinals

The Reds offense has really struggled in the second half of the season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after a called third strike in a game against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in St. Louis.

With the offense struggling mightily in the second half of the season, manager Terry Francona shook things up with the lineup on Monday.

1. TJ Friedl | CF
2. Noelvi Marte | RF
3. Miguel Andujar | DH
4. Austin Hays | LF
5. Sal Stewart | 3B
6. Tyler Stephenson | C
7. Elly De La Cruz | SS
8. Spencer Steer | 1B
9. Matt McLain | 2B

With a left-handed starter on the mound for St. Louis, Francona stacked the lineup with eight right-handed batters behind Friedl.

De La Cruz has batted in the three hole in 148 of the 149 games he's played in this season. The only game he didn't was when he entered the game as a pinch hitter.

Sal Stewart will get the start at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes getting a rare off day.

The Reds need to win a lot of games down the stretch if they want any chance at making the playoffs and that starts tonight.

They come into Monday's game having lost 15 of their last 22 games.

Update: Spencer Steer was scratched from the lineup. Stewart will move to first base and Ke'Bryan Hayes will start at third base.

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

