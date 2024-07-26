Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is Becoming a Star

Elly De La Cruz since June 22.



.336/.403/.664/1.067

wRC+ 189

9 Doubles

4 Triples

6 Home Runs

14 Stolen Bases

9.2 BB%

29.4 K%



MLB Ranks in that time.



Triples - 1st

Doubles - 9th

HR - T26

SB - 1st

wRC+ 10th

OPS 11th