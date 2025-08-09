Cincinnati Reds Should Call Up Top Prospect to Give Boost Offensively

Reds Top Prospect Sal Stewart The Last 15 Days In AAA:



12 G

44 AB

.386 AVG

.451 OBP

.773 SLG

1.224 OPS

3 HR

10 R

11 RBI

6 BB

5 SO



He has a .937 OPS in 19 games with Louisville!#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/oFwclMKrA3