Cincinnati Reds Should Call Up Top Prospect to Give Boost Offensively
The Reds have lost three straight games and their offense is a big reason why. Since August 1, they have scored more than three runs just one time, a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.
They have not hit a home run in their last three games. Meanwhile, their top-ranked prospect, Sal Stewart, is hitting the cover off the ball in Triple-A Louisville.
Over his last 12 games, Stewart is slashing .286/.451/.773 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and more walks than strikeouts.
The question is, where would the Reds play him? There isn't an obvious answer, but when someone is hitting, you find a place for him.
The Reds don't have time to just sit on their hands and hope the offense turns things around. They need to try something, and calling up Stewart might just be the move that gives this offense a much-needed spark.
The Reds will look to break their three-game losing streak when they face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 ET on Saturday night at PNC Park.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast