Cincinnati Reds Should Continue Pursuing a Trade for Brady Singer
The Cincinnati Reds starting rotation should trade for Brady Singer (or someone exactly like him).
The Reds were reportedly discussing a deal with the Kansas City Royals for the right-hander. Jonathan India was in those negotiations according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Meanwhile, Jim Bowden reports that the talks have ceased as Singer was a contingency plan if Nick Martinez did not accept the qualifying offer.
The Reds should continue to pursue this trade idea even with Martinez accepting the qualifying offer as the starting rotation would finally have a trustworthy innings-eater.
Singer tossed 179 2/3 innings last year. That’s almost 30 innings more than any Reds starting pitcher. He also started in 32 games last year. No current Reds pitcher has made more than 26 starts in a season.
The Reds were rumored to be in talks with the Royals for Singer at the trade deadline in 2023. Nick Krall loves his long game when it comes to making deals. This rumor has legs.
Adding Singer to a rotation that includes Martinez would stabilize the Reds rotation in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast