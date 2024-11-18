Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Should Continue Pursuing a Trade for Brady Singer

Singer would bring stability to the Reds rotation

Jeff Carr

Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds starting rotation should trade for Brady Singer (or someone exactly like him).

The Reds were reportedly discussing a deal with the Kansas City Royals for the right-hander. Jonathan India was in those negotiations according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Jim Bowden reports that the talks have ceased as Singer was a contingency plan if Nick Martinez did not accept the qualifying offer.

The Reds should continue to pursue this trade idea even with Martinez accepting the qualifying offer as the starting rotation would finally have a trustworthy innings-eater.

Singer tossed 179 2/3 innings last year. That’s almost 30 innings more than any Reds starting pitcher. He also started in 32 games last year. No current Reds pitcher has made more than 26 starts in a season.

The Reds were rumored to be in talks with the Royals for Singer at the trade deadline in 2023. Nick Krall loves his long game when it comes to making deals. This rumor has legs.

Adding Singer to a rotation that includes Martinez would stabilize the Reds rotation in 2025.

Jeff Carr
Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

