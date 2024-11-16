Report: Cincinnati Reds Discussing Jonathan India for Brady Singer Trade With Royals
CINCINNATI — The Reds are having trade discussions with the Royals involving former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India according to Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
The Reds are interested in right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer.
"A trade involving India and Singer was not close on Saturday, and is just one of several possibilities under consideration for both clubs," they wrote.
India is one of multiple players the Royals are reportedly interested in adding to their roster. The Reds could move him, especially with Matt McLain healthy and expected to remain in the infield.
Singer posted a 9-13 record with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last season. He would've led the Reds with 179 2/3 innings pitched.
Adding a durable arm to the rotation would make sense, especially since he has two years of control.
There are plenty of details in the report that are worth checking out. Read the entire report here.
