Cincinnati Reds Squander Huge Opportunity, Fall to Pirates 4-3
CINCINNATI -- Something didn't feel right going into Tuesday night, or Wednesday night for that matter.
Whenever Pittsburgh is the opponent, there ensues a queasy feeling in Cincinnati sports fans.
Sure enough, the Pirates, who entered this series with a 23-52 record on the road this season, have come to Cincinnati and stolen the first two games of this series.
Wednesday night, the Reds couldn't score off Pirates phenom ace Paul Skenes- shocker!- and late rallies in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings weren't enough to get the big hit as the Reds fell 4-3.
The Reds are now 80-78 with four games to play.
Tyler Stephenson Legacy Game
The Reds catcher has had a 2025 season riddled by injuries and struggles at the plate. But over his last 13 games, he's had 13 RBIs. No RBI was bigger than the one that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday night.
Trailing 2-1, Stephenson golfed a 2-2 pitch high and deep into left-center field for a game-tying solo home run to tie the game 2-2.
It was Stephenson's fourth hit in four at-bats.
If the Reds get into the playoffs, Stephenson will have played a big role in getting them there,
Hunter Greene Delivers Quality Start
The Reds power right-hander Hunter Greene delivered a quality start in his most important start of the season, and maybe his career. Greene pitched six innings of two-run baseball, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Greene threw 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
Dueling against Pirates phenom right-hander Paul Skenes, who pitches six shutout innings with just four hits while striking out seven, Greene kept the Reds in the game.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds were 1-10 with runners in scoring position Tuesday night and left 13 runners on base.
- Cincinnati is now 55-68 against Pittsburgh since the start of 2018.
- Matt McLain went 0-5 Wednesday night. He's 0-9 in the series.
- Noelvi Marte had two hits Wednesday night.
Scoring Summary
Top 4th
PIT: Spencer Horwitz RBI double (Pirates lead 1-0)
Top 6th
PIT: Spencer Horwitz RBI single (Pirates lead 2-0)
Bottom 8th
CIN: Noelvi Marte inside-the-park home run (14) (Pirates lead 2-1)
Bottom 9th
CIN: Tyler Stephenson solo home run (13) (Tied 2-2)
Top 10th
PIT: Jack Suwinski RBI double (Pirates lead 3-2)
Bottom 10th
CIN: Gavin Lux RBI sacrafice fly (Tied 3-3)
Top 11th
PIT: Spencer Horwitz RBI double (Pirates lead 4-3)
Updating the National League Wild Card Race
The good news is the New York Mets were trailing 10-2 at the Chicago Cubs. If the Mets lose, the Reds will still only be one game back of the third NL Wild Card.
Arizona was tied 1-1 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the third, while the San Francisco Giants trailed the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the bottom of the third.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Pirates wraps up tomorrow at Great American Ball Park. It's the final home game of the season for the Reds.
Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.44 ERA) will start against Pirates right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (4-3, 2.62 ERA).
First pitch is at 12:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. The game will also be broadcasted on MLB Network outside the Cincinnati and Pittsburgh markets.
