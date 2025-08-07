Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Preview

May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) tags Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) out at second base on a steal attempt during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series at PNC Park starting on Thursday night.

The Reds are 60-55 on the season and are currently three games back on the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Pirates are 49-66 and 21 1/2 games out of the National League Central divsion, but they come into Thursday's game winners in six out of their last ten games.

On offense, the Reds are led by superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The 23-year-old is slashing .279/.356/.476 with 46 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases.

Pittsburgh is led on offense by 26-year-old Oneil Cruz. Cruz is slashing .208/.304/.405 this season with 36 extra-base hits and 34 stolen bases.

Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati. He earned his ninth win of the season after striking out a season-high 10 batters against the Braves in his last start. Since his 2020 debut, his 146 starts rank him tied for 13th in the majors.

The Pirates will turn to National League All-Star Game starting pitcher Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old gave up four runs on five hits over five innings in an 8-5 loss against the Rockies at Coors Field in his last start. On the season, though, Skenes is 6-8 with a 2.02 ERA, a WHIP of 0.92, and he has 154 strikeouts in 138 innings.

The Pirates are favored in the game, and the Reds' offense enters the game struggling, scoring just 13 runs in their last five games.

