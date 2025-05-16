Could the Battle for the Ohio Cup Be What the Reds Need to Turn Season Around?
CINCINNATI -- Rivalry Weekend is here in Major League Baseball, and the Reds are hosting the Cleveland Guardians this weekend in the Battle for the Ohio Cup.
Rivalries serve many purposes in every sport. For the Reds, maybe this will be the turning point of their season.
There's still plenty of time left to turn this season around. At 21-24, the Reds are only 4.5 games back in the National Leage Central and the National League Wild Card race. They're right there, and it feels like one big winning streak puts them on the inside track towards the postseason.
It is still only mid-May, so it's maybe too early to start talking about the postseason, but with Memorial Day and the start of summer approaching, this is the time when teams establish who they are and where they stand in the MLB hierarchy and postseason race.
For the Reds, we know they have the talent. We know the starting rotation is as good as any in Major League Baseball. In addition, the young core of TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz is fully capable of turning it on and getting hot.
After the Reds 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday, McLain said the he and De La Cruz acknoweleged that if the Reds are going to be good then they both have to play well. Since McLain was moved down to the No. 8 spot in the lineup, he's been hitting the ball better.
In addition, Will Benson, who was just recently called back up and hit his first home run of the season Thursday, told Jim Day postgame that the Reds had a meeting before Thursday's game about how the Reds were doing all the right things and just needed to "click."
This season is far from over. With a rivalry series this weekend against the Guardians, what better way to get some momentum than by winning at home against your in-state rivals? This can be where the season turns a corner.
Positivity still runs high in the Reds clubhouse. They haven't played their best baseball yet this season, but there's still plenty of time for them to do that. They know that. That's why the vibes are still positive.
There hasn't been a win or series that sends a different message to fans that this team is getting things figured out and garnering momentum. That's what this weekend's Battle for the Ohio Cup can be, though.
This is a great time for a rivalry series. Hopefully the Reds can take advantage and start stringing together wins and generating momentum.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast