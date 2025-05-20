Despite Strikeouts, Reds Infielder Matt McLain Showing Signs of Life at the Plate
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain had been struggling mightily after coming off the injured list on April 15, but he's starting to turn the corner.
In his last 13 games, while his numbers still don't look as good as Reds fans had hoped, he's playing much better.
In those 13 games, McLain is slashing .222/.321/.400 with an OPS of .721. To put that into perspective, Major League Baseball league average OPS is currently at .711.
His strikeout percentage over that time is 35.2%, which is still too high, but his walk rate is sitting at 9.3%, which is encouraging to see.
He has four extra-base hits and four stolen bases over that time. McLain has sky-high expectations from Reds fans and the front office. While his numbers certainly don't match what they're hoping for, the 25-year-old is still contributing with his power and speed.
In a Reds lineup searching for consistency, McLain's recent production suggests patience might be key with him.
