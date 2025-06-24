Elly De La Cruz, Terry Francona, and Scott Barlow Sound Off After Reds Beat Yankees
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Monday at Great American Ball Park.
Just two years after Reds' star shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle on June 23, 2023, he was a double away from the cycle on Monday night.
"I love it," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "I love it. He can puke on the field all he wants."
De La Cruz said he loves playing teams like the Yankees and Dodgers, but he plays the game the same way every day.
"A lot of emotion," De La Cruz said. "Every day, there is a lot of emotion from me and the team. We are grinding. We are feeling good right now."
In the top of the fifth inning, Scott Barlow came on in relief of Nick Lodolo with a 3-1 lead, one out, two runners on base, and Aaron Judge up to bat. Barlow got Judge to fly out to center field and got Giancarlo Stanton to strike out to end the inning. He stayed in for the sixth and tossed another scoreless inning,
"It looked like it was starting to get messy," Francona said. "He did a great job...He really clutched up."
Barlow felt good on Monday night and feels like he is starting to be the best version of himself. Reporter Charlie Goldsmith asked him about when he started to feel like himself again on the mound.
"I think after the first couple," Barlow said. "I think after about five outings and you start to get the adrenaline down, you know where you're at mechanically and know what's working and what not. It definitely gets you dialed it."
You can listen to Francona, Barlow, and De La Cruz's full postgame interviews below:
