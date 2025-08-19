Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Could Benefit From Change of Scenery
The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Jake Fraley for assignment on August 17. The timing of the move felt odd. Manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters after Saturday night's loss to the Brewers and said that the 30-year-old outfielder had hyperextended his knee on a play against the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead of placing him on the injured list or sitting for a few games, the Reds opted to DFA him.
“Through conversations and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain, but just came to the I think the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play," Tito would tell reporters. "Where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here.”
The Atlanta Braves claimed Fraley off the waiver wire on Tuesday. On the season, he is slashing .232/.333/.403 with six home runs. The power has been down for Fraley over the last two seasons; he has only hit 11 home runs over that span. Before that, he hit 15 in 2023. He has only collected 49 RBIs since the start of 2024. Fraley had the best batting average of his career in 2024, but his OPS has declined in every season since 2022.
A change of scenery could benefit him. Fraley is a solid defender with a plus-one outs above average. He made a spectacular play in Cleveland on a diving catch to preserve a complete-game shutout from Andrew Abbott on June 10. Fraley joins an outfield with Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II, Eli White, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast