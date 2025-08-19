Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Could Benefit From Change of Scenery

Fraley's numbers have been on the decline.

Ricky Logan

Jul 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Jake Fraley for assignment on August 17. The timing of the move felt odd. Manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters after Saturday night's loss to the Brewers and said that the 30-year-old outfielder had hyperextended his knee on a play against the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead of placing him on the injured list or sitting for a few games, the Reds opted to DFA him.

“Through conversations and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain, but just came to the I think the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play," Tito would tell reporters. "Where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here.”

The Atlanta Braves claimed Fraley off the waiver wire on Tuesday. On the season, he is slashing .232/.333/.403 with six home runs. The power has been down for Fraley over the last two seasons; he has only hit 11 home runs over that span. Before that, he hit 15 in 2023. He has only collected 49 RBIs since the start of 2024. Fraley had the best batting average of his career in 2024, but his OPS has declined in every season since 2022.

A change of scenery could benefit him. Fraley is a solid defender with a plus-one outs above average. He made a spectacular play in Cleveland on a diving catch to preserve a complete-game shutout from Andrew Abbott on June 10. Fraley joins an outfield with Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II, Eli White, and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ricky Logan
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

