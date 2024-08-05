Former MLB General Manager Shares Interesting Stat About Cincinnati Reds' Struggles This Season
CINCINNATI — The Reds are 53-58 on the season and in last place in the National League Central Division.
Their expected win-loss record is 59-52. Former Reds general manager Jim Bowden pointed out their expected record and wonders why they've underachieved this season.
The expected won-loss record according to the Metrics is 59-52…their run differential is 2nd best in the NL Central," Bowden tweeted. "Yet they're in last place with most underachieving team based on the analytics and scouting evaluators. Statistics waiting to be corrected? Or just an aberration?"
The Reds play the Marlins and the Brewers on the road this week, before returning home for a series against the Cardinals. If they're going to make a run, they need to start winning consistently, which has been a problem all season long.
Check out Bowden's tweet below. For more on the state of the Reds, read Greg Kuffner's most recent column.
