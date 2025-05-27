Former Reds Closer Alexis Díaz’s Control Issues Continue in Triple-A
It's been a tough season for former Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz. He started the season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
After making a couple of rehab appearances, Diaz pitched in six games for the Reds, but struggled mightily, giving up eight earned runs in just six innings. He walked five and struck out just three batters.
On May 1, the Reds sent Diaz down to Triple-A Louisville. The hope was that Diaz could find his form and get back to being the dominant closer he once was.
In fact, Diaz was an All-Star in the 2023 season.
It hasn't quite gone according to plan thus far in Triple-A Louisville. The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.70.
He is generating plenty of swings and misses down there with 16 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings since being sent down, with three outings of three or more strikeouts. The home run ball hasn't affected him much, allowing just one home run in the seven outings.
However, Diaz's control issues remain a big problem. He has walked eight batters in 7 2/3 innings. His FIP of 7.08 suggests he has been bailed out by his defense and is stranding a lot of traffic on the bases. He has just two appearances with a WHIP below one.
While Diaz has been able to flash his strikeout stuff, he's still been unable to consistently throw strikes.
It's unlikely we will see Diaz in Cincinnati anytime soon.
