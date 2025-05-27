Inside The Reds

Former Reds Closer Alexis Díaz’s Control Issues Continue in Triple-A

Diaz has not found his strike yet in 2025.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a tough season for former Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz. He started the season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

After making a couple of rehab appearances, Diaz pitched in six games for the Reds, but struggled mightily, giving up eight earned runs in just six innings. He walked five and struck out just three batters.

On May 1, the Reds sent Diaz down to Triple-A Louisville. The hope was that Diaz could find his form and get back to being the dominant closer he once was.

In fact, Diaz was an All-Star in the 2023 season.

It hasn't quite gone according to plan thus far in Triple-A Louisville. The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.70.

He is generating plenty of swings and misses down there with 16 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings since being sent down, with three outings of three or more strikeouts. The home run ball hasn't affected him much, allowing just one home run in the seven outings.

However, Diaz's control issues remain a big problem. He has walked eight batters in 7 2/3 innings. His FIP of 7.08 suggests he has been bailed out by his defense and is stranding a lot of traffic on the bases. He has just two appearances with a WHIP below one.

While Diaz has been able to flash his strikeout stuff, he's still been unable to consistently throw strikes.

It's unlikely we will see Diaz in Cincinnati anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis