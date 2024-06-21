Inside The Reds

Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Boston Red Sox on Friday Night

The Reds are looking to win their first series since June 9.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 15, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports / Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park starting on Friday night.

The Reds come into the series with a 35-39 record. They're currently last in the National League Central Division, while the Red Sox (40-35) are third in the American League East. Boston comes into this series, winners of five-straight and seven of their last eight ballgames.

The Red Sox come into town with a team OPS of .743 on the season, which ranks fifth in Major League Baseball. Meanwhile, the Reds' OPS sits at .675, which is 21st in the league. However, over the last 30 days, the Reds rank 10th in that category.

On the pitching side, the Reds currently boast the 10th-best ERA in the Majors at 3.80. However, the Red Sox rank 5th-best in the league with a 3.45 ERA.

Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds in game one of the series. He comes into the game with a 3.42 ERA to go along with 60 strikeouts in 79 innings. His last time out, he gave up three runs in five innings in a loss to the Brewers.

Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox. Crawford has thrown 81 1/3 innings already this season, which is 25th best in MLB. He has a 3.54 ERA to go along with 88 strikeouts. His 88 strikeouts are the 22nd most in the league.

On the offensive side, the Red Sox are led by third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers has 14 home runs and leads the team with a .911 OPS on the season.

The Reds are facing a red-hot Boston team that is above average offensively and has fantastic pitching. It'll be a tall task to try to win the series and get back on track at home.

First pitch will be at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park on Friday night.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis