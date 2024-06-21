Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Boston Red Sox on Friday Night
The Cincinnati Reds host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park starting on Friday night.
The Reds come into the series with a 35-39 record. They're currently last in the National League Central Division, while the Red Sox (40-35) are third in the American League East. Boston comes into this series, winners of five-straight and seven of their last eight ballgames.
The Red Sox come into town with a team OPS of .743 on the season, which ranks fifth in Major League Baseball. Meanwhile, the Reds' OPS sits at .675, which is 21st in the league. However, over the last 30 days, the Reds rank 10th in that category.
On the pitching side, the Reds currently boast the 10th-best ERA in the Majors at 3.80. However, the Red Sox rank 5th-best in the league with a 3.45 ERA.
Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds in game one of the series. He comes into the game with a 3.42 ERA to go along with 60 strikeouts in 79 innings. His last time out, he gave up three runs in five innings in a loss to the Brewers.
Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox. Crawford has thrown 81 1/3 innings already this season, which is 25th best in MLB. He has a 3.54 ERA to go along with 88 strikeouts. His 88 strikeouts are the 22nd most in the league.
On the offensive side, the Red Sox are led by third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers has 14 home runs and leads the team with a .911 OPS on the season.
The Reds are facing a red-hot Boston team that is above average offensively and has fantastic pitching. It'll be a tall task to try to win the series and get back on track at home.
First pitch will be at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park on Friday night.
