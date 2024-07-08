Inside The Reds

Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back Against Colorado Rockies

The Reds swept the Yankees before coming home and losing three straight to the Tigers.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25), center, talks with Cincinnati Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides (45), right, and Cincinnati Reds game planning/infield coach Jeff Pickler (61) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Orioles won, 2-1.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25), center, talks with Cincinnati Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides (45), right, and Cincinnati Reds game planning/infield coach Jeff Pickler (61) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Orioles won, 2-1. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds come into the series on a three-game losing streak and a 42-48 record, while the Rockies just took two out of three against the Royals and have a 32-58 record on the season.

The Rockies are led on offense by Ryan McMahon with an OPS of .801. McMahon has 33 extra-base hits on the season and walks in over 10% of his plate appearances.

Meanwhile, the Reds are led by first-time All-Star Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has an OPS of .804 on the season to go along with a Major League-best 43 stolen bases. He has 37 extra-base hits as well.

Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds on Monday night. Abbott has been one of the Reds' most consistent arms this year with a 3.28 ERA on the season in 96 innings pitched.

In his last start, Abbott tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit, baseball. He walked four and struck out two in a 3-2 win against the Yankees.

The Reds have won four of Abbott's last five starts.

Ryan Feltner will start for the Rockies. Feltner has a 5.60 ERA in 91 2/3 innings on the season.

He is coming off one of his best games of the season, throwing five innings of one-run baseball against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up six hits, walked two, and struck out three in a 4-3 loss.

The Rockies are 4-13 in games started by Feltner this year.

First pitch is at 7:10 ET on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis