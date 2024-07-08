Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back Against Colorado Rockies
The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds come into the series on a three-game losing streak and a 42-48 record, while the Rockies just took two out of three against the Royals and have a 32-58 record on the season.
The Rockies are led on offense by Ryan McMahon with an OPS of .801. McMahon has 33 extra-base hits on the season and walks in over 10% of his plate appearances.
Meanwhile, the Reds are led by first-time All-Star Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has an OPS of .804 on the season to go along with a Major League-best 43 stolen bases. He has 37 extra-base hits as well.
Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds on Monday night. Abbott has been one of the Reds' most consistent arms this year with a 3.28 ERA on the season in 96 innings pitched.
In his last start, Abbott tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit, baseball. He walked four and struck out two in a 3-2 win against the Yankees.
The Reds have won four of Abbott's last five starts.
Ryan Feltner will start for the Rockies. Feltner has a 5.60 ERA in 91 2/3 innings on the season.
He is coming off one of his best games of the season, throwing five innings of one-run baseball against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up six hits, walked two, and struck out three in a 4-3 loss.
The Rockies are 4-13 in games started by Feltner this year.
First pitch is at 7:10 ET on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
